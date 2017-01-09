Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has said it will invest $1 billion to modernise two plants in the US midwest and create 2,000 jobs.

The news ups the ante as car makers respond to threats from President-elect Donald Trump to slap new taxes on imported vehicles.

FCA said it would retool factories in Ohio and Michigan to build new Jeep sport utility vehicles, including a pickup truck, and potentially move production of a Ram heavy-duty pickup truck to Michigan from Mexico.

The announcement also highlighted the industry's keen interest in getting relief from tough fuel economy rules enacted by the outgoing Obama administration.

General Motors' Chief Executive Mary Barra yesterday said tax reform and "streamlining regulations ... are just two areas that would be extremely beneficial" for Mr Trump to address.

Mr Trump has criticised GM for building cars in Mexico while laying off workers in the US.

Ms Barra, who is on an advisory committee to Mr Trump, told reporters that decisions about where to build specific vehicles are made "two, three four years ago".

Overall, she said of Mr Trump, "we have much more in common than we have different".

Many car makers plan to use the annual North American International Auto show in Detroit, which started at the weekend, to tout investments in the US and a commitment to US employment.

It comes against the backdrop of Mr Trump's criticism of car makers for shipping vehicles into the US from Mexico.

Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said during a car show event that the German automaker plans to invest another $1.3 billion to expand sport utility vehicle (SUV) production at a factory in Alabama.

Car makers are girding for rounds of questions about Mexican investments and US jobs in the wake of Mr Trump's harsh criticism of the companies.

Most of the major car makers in the US have substantial vehicle making operations in Mexico, as well as complex networks of parts makers that supply their factories in the US and support jobs and investment in states such as Ohio and Michigan.

FCA's investment decisions were not related to Mr Trump's recent attacks on Ford, GM and Toyota for building cars for the US market in Mexico, people familiar with company's moves said.

The company had already signaled plans to expand truck and SUV production at its US plants, and discontinued production of small and medium-sized cars in two US factories.

FCA executives did not confer with Mr Trump before making the decision on the new big SUVs and a Jeep pickup truck, according to a person familiar with the company's thinking.

The same source said FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne wanted to get out the news about adding jobs and investment in the US in case the company encounters more criticism from Mr Trump.

But Fiat Chrysler's announcement landed as global auto industry executives gathered for the annual auto show in a climate of growing uncertainty about the trade and regulatory policies the new Republican administration will pursue.

Mr Trump, who will be inaugurated on 20 January, has talked about rolling back environmental regulations, and supporting corporate tax cuts - moves automakers would welcome.

He has just as explicitly warned that he will move to raise the costs of importing vehicles from Mexico, a policy industry executives said could hurt their businesses.

Since Trump's election, automakers and other companies have played up their investments in the US.

Last week, Ford scrapped plans to build a $1.6 billion plant in Mexico and invest $700m in a factory in Michigan.

Ford will still move production of Focus small cars to Mexico, but will instead cut total production of the cars by consolidating their assembly in an existing Mexican plant.

Chief Executive of the North America Region for German automaker Volkswagen Hinrich Woebcken told Reuters the company plans to invest $7 billion in the US between 2015 and 2019 and will start building its new Atlas SUV in Tennessee later this year.

Volkswagen has had a plant in Mexico for 50 years and it is not shifting any jobs to Mexico from the US.

"We do not make our investment decisions based on administrative cycles. Our business is really an 8, 12, 14-year horizon when we look at investments," Mr Woebcken said on the sidelines of the Detroit auto show.

Meanwhile, the head of the Volkswagen brand of cars has said his company will continue to manufacture in Mexico and pledged to produce electrified vehicles in the US.

Herbert Diess, who took over Volkswagen's passenger brand in 2015, also said the company would produce electrified vehicles in the United States.

Mr Diess said Volkswagen would keep its production facility in Puebla, Mexico, where it produces the Jetta and the Golf MK7.

He stressed that the German car maker, which is struggling to put a global emissions cheating scandal behind it, has a significant presence in the US and will build electric vehicles there.

"I think we are well positioned in America. We strongly invested in Chattanooga. We have one of the most modern plants here," he said.

"We are really becoming an American car company now."

The company should decide in early 2018 where in the US to manufacture Volkswagen electric vehicles, according to Mr Diess, who said his company was not afraid of being strong-armed by Mr Trump.

Volkswagen sold 322,948 vehicles in the US last year, a decrease of 7.6% over 2015.