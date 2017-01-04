Start-up firm Faraday Future has revealed an electric car it claims can reach 97kph in just 2.39 seconds.



The manufacturer said the FF91 accelerates faster than Tesla's Model S, the current biggest name in the electric car industry.



The FF91 also has self-driving capabilities which include being able to drive itself to its owner as well as park autonomously.



The car was unveiled during a live event ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.



Faraday has become a controversial start-up after publicly struggling with financial issues and executive staff departures since presenting a concept electric supercar at CES last year which it claimed could be capable of speeds up to 200mph.



That announcement was criticised by some at the time for failing to give enough details on what the company was actually developing for the future.



Questions also remain over whether the FF91 will ever reach full production - the firm said only 300 models would be made available initially to those who pay a €4,700 deposit, with the first expected to be delivered in 2018.



Those who do buy the FF91 will be able to link themselves with the car using a Faraday Future Identification (FFID), the firm said.



This will enable the car to identify the owner when it approaches the car by registering they're carrying a smartphone that holds the ID and automatically open the door for them.



Faraday also said owners will be able to share data with the car - such as route plans - from their computer ahead of a journey.