Four Chelsea fans have been handed suspended jail sentences by a French court over a racist incident that happened before a Champions League tie in 2015.

The four men have also been ordered to collectively pay €10,000 in compensation to the victim of the incident, Souleymane Sylla.

The men were among Chelsea fans seen in video footage chanting, "we are racist, we are racist and that's the way we like it," as they pushed back a black man trying to board a Paris metro train in the incident in February 2015.

After a one-day trial, the court gave suspended one-year sentences to Richard Barklie, a 52-year-old former policeman, and William Simpson, 27, neither of whom attended the trial in the French capital.

Joshua Parsons, 22, a former pupil of the elite Millfield school in England, now working in the building trade, and James Fairbairn, 25, a civil engineer, were given suspended terms of eight and six months respectively.

After giving evidence, Parsons apologised to Mr Sylla, a Frenchman of Mauritanian origin, but denied there was any racist aspect to the incident.

Turning to Mr Sylla in court, Parsons said: "I am very sorry to Mr Sylla, but I was not racist in any way." The incident was recorded by a passenger and widely used in the British and French media.

Under French law, they could have been jailed for up to seven years and fined €100,000.

Parsons, Fairbairn and Barklie have already been banned from football stadiums in Britain.