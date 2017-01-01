The iconic hillside sign overlooking California's film-and-television hub was defaced overnight in honour of marijuana.

Residents awoke today to find 'Hollyweed' staring down at them in four-storey, white letters from Los Angeles' Mount Lee.

City surveillance cameras captured footage of someone dressed in black at the sign overnight.

Police believe this person was behind the conversion, Sergeant Robert Payan of the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Material similar to a tarp was placed over the two Os to make them appear as Es, and park rangers were assessing how to remove them, Sgt Payan said.

A ballot measure to make recreational marijuana legal for adults was approved by California voters on 8 November, opening the most populous US state to the burgeoning commercial cannabis market, although the drug remains illegal under US federal law.

The Hollywood sign remains a popular spot for hikers and tourists, who used to be able to walk up to the sign and take a picture. Now, a fence makes accessing the sign difficult.

The sign originally read Hollywoodland and was created to promote a housing development. The last several letters deteriorated in the late 1940s, and the part that remained was restored in 1978.