Bord na Móna says it has received notification from An Bord Pleanála that planning permission has been granted to retain its power station and operation at Edenderry, Co Offaly up to 2023.

The company says it is examining the decisions that have been set down with the planning.

Bord na Móna sought planning to co-fuel the power station with peat and biomass for the next eight years.

An Taisce and others had objected, claiming the indirect environmental effects of extracting peat for the power stations have not been properly evaluated.

The Edenderry plant burns up to 1.2 million tonnes of peat a year.

In a statement, Bord na Móna welcomed the decision.

It said Edenderry power station is the largest single source of dispatchable renewable power on the island of Ireland and a significant employer in the area".

Over 50% of the electricity generated by Bord na Móna is derived from renewable sources, it said.

It said its objective "is to increase renewable energy production and develop new renewable energy assets".