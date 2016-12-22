Billionaire Carl Icahn will advise Donald Trump on rescinding what the activist investor called "excessive regulation" on US businesses, the president-elect's transition team said today.

Icahn will serve as a special adviser, not a federal employee, and he will not have specific duties, Trump's team said in a statement.

He will not take a salary, a transition aide added.

The pick could draw scrutiny because Icahn, whose major investments include insurer American International Group and oil refining business CVR Energy, could help shape rules meant to police Wall Street and protect the environment.

In the transition team statement released today, Icahn said it was time to "break free of excessive regulation" and let businesses create jobs.

Icahn, an early supporter of Trump's White House bid who has at times been outspoken about regulation, has already helped the transition team weigh candidates to lead the Securities and Exchange Commission.

He has held meetings at his New York City office, not far from Trump Tower but away from reporters staked out there, people familiar with the talks said.

Current SEC Chair Mary Jo White will leave in January.

Candidates to replace her have included former SEC Commissioner Paul Atkins and Debra Wong Yang, a former federal prosecutor, a source familiar with the matter said.

Over the years, Icahn's businesses have had occasional regulatory run-ins, according to disclosures with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

He is a large investor in nutrition supplement maker Herbalife, which said at one time it was investigated by the SEC.

Icahn, who was once known as a corporate raider, said in a recent Reuters interview the 2010 Dodd-Frank banking law "went too far."

He is also a critic of the US biofuels programme that requires oil companies to use renewable fuels such as ethanol.

"I do believe that, to some extent, we have gone overboard concerning the environment. But I leave that to the experts in that area," Icahn told CNN in a recent interview.

Trump and Icahn share some history in the casino business.

Icahn this year helped close the Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resorts in Atlantic City, two years after buying it out of bankruptcy.

The casino was once a prized part of Trump's empire.

Conway named as counselor to the president

Former Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway is to serve as counselor to the president, his transition team said.

Ms Conway, currently a senior adviser on Mr Trump's transition team, is widely credited with helping him bring a more disciplined approach to campaigning that helped him win the November presidential election.

In her new post, Ms Conway will play a key advisory role in the White House when Mr Trump takes office, helping to manage the New York businessman's messaging and legislative priorities, according to the statement.

Mr Trump said Ms Conway "played a crucial role in my victory.

"She is a tireless and tenacious advocate of my agenda and has amazing insights on how to effectively communicate our message."

Critic of China set to head new US trade council

Peter Navarro, an economist who has urged a hard line on trade with China, has been named to head a newly-formed White House National Trade Council.

Mr Navarro is an academic and one-time investment adviser who has authored a number of popular books and made a film describing China's threat to the US economy as well as Beijing's desire to become the dominant economic and military power in Asia.

Mr Trump's team praised Mr Navarro in a statement as a "visionary" economist who would "develop trade policies that shrink our trade deficit, expand our growth, and help stop the exodus of jobs from our shores".

The president-elect made trade a centerpiece of his presidential campaign and railed against what he said were bad deals the United States had made with other countries.

He has threatened to hit Mexico and China with high tariffs once he takes office on 20 January.

Mr Navarro, 67, is a professor at University of California, Irvine, and advised Mr Trump during the campaign.

He has authored several books including "Death by China: How America Lost its Manufacturing Base," which was made into a documentary film.

As well as describing what he sees as America's losing economic war with China, Mr Navarro has highlighted concerns over environmental issues related to Chinese imports and the theft of US intellectual property.