We all know that the Oscars are a night of fashion extravagance and celebration but we've never seen a party bag like this! There's everything from beauty booty, fashion must-haves to personal training and that's just for starters.
Teen Vogue has reported a list of forty-one luxury items ranging from chapstick and protein bars to diamond bracelets and a mansion get-away.
Not to mention a CPR kit, home security system, non-GMO apples, pelvic floor exercise tracker and a ten year supply of foundation. As you do.
1. Oomi Smart Home
2. Haze Dual V3 Vaporizer
3. Luminosity Skin Serum from Healing Saint
4. Naturally non-browning and non-GMO Project verified Opal Apples
5. A luxury 6-day Hawaiian vacation at Koloa Landing Resort at Poipu.
6. Personal training sessions with celebrity trainer Alexis Seletzky
7. BANGARANG Positive Cube
8. Belldini women's apparel
9. Casper advanced dual-layer pillows
10. ChapStick Total Hydration Moisture + Tint
11. Chocolatines' Drunken Fig Cake Bites
12. Chubby Chipmunk Hand-Dipped Chocolates
13. Crayola My Way customized box of crayons
14. Curlee Girlee empowering children's book
15. Dandi Patch underarm sweat patches
16. Elvie limited edition pelvic floor exercise tracker (and app)
17. Happiest Tee luxury t-shirts
18. Hydroxycut Platinum
19. Jules K unique luxury handbags
20. Lizora pu-erh tea nourishing skincare
21. Personal in-house sommelier services from The Loving Somm
22. Medice Foot Care Kits
23. MOUS fitness bottle
24. MuscleTech Nitro-Tech Crunch Bars
25. Namira Monaco Pole Star Constellation Pendant & Brooch Fine Jewelry
26. Freshly harvested pecans from the National Pecan Shellers Association
27. A 10-year supply of Oxygenetix Breathable Foundation and Moisturizer
28. Park and Buzz baguette stud earrings
29. Reian Williams Fine Art
30. Rest-Rite Sleep Positioner
31. Rouge Maple pure organic maple syrup
32. Slimware portion-control plates
33. SweetCheeks cellulite massage mats
34. Watch Ya' Mouth party game
35. Woosh Beauty innovative makeup application gift sets
36. YOGAJEWELZ OM Diamond Bracelets
37. Golden Door Spa Retreat
38. Grand Hotel Excelsior Vittoria in Sorrento
39. Grand Hotel Tremezzo on Lake Como
40. A fully-private 3-day mansion stay at the Lost Coast Ranch in Northern California
41. Personalized Hands-Only CPR Training and a CPR Anytime Kit from the American Heart Association
You can catch the Oscars 2017 highlights on RTÉ 2 at 9:30 pm on Monday, 27th of February 2017.
We'll have live updates of the red carpet fashion and Best/Worst dresses right here on RTÉ LifeStyle from before midnight on Sunday February 26 and into the early hours of Monday morning.