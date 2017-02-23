We all know that the Oscars are a night of fashion extravagance and celebration but we've never seen a party bag like this! There's everything from beauty booty, fashion must-haves to personal training and that's just for starters.

Teen Vogue has reported a list of forty-one luxury items ranging from chapstick and protein bars to diamond bracelets and a mansion get-away.

Not to mention a CPR kit, home security system, non-GMO apples, pelvic floor exercise tracker and a ten year supply of foundation. As you do.

1. Oomi Smart Home

2. Haze Dual V3 Vaporizer

3. Luminosity Skin Serum from Healing Saint

4. Naturally non-browning and non-GMO Project verified Opal Apples

5. A luxury 6-day Hawaiian vacation at Koloa Landing Resort at Poipu.

6. Personal training sessions with celebrity trainer Alexis Seletzky

7. BANGARANG Positive Cube

8. Belldini women's apparel

9. Casper advanced dual-layer pillows

10. ChapStick Total Hydration Moisture + Tint

11. Chocolatines' Drunken Fig Cake Bites

12. Chubby Chipmunk Hand-Dipped Chocolates

13. Crayola My Way customized box of crayons

14. Curlee Girlee empowering children's book

15. Dandi Patch underarm sweat patches

16. Elvie limited edition pelvic floor exercise tracker (and app)

17. Happiest Tee luxury t-shirts

18. Hydroxycut Platinum

19. Jules K unique luxury handbags

20. Lizora pu-erh tea nourishing skincare

21. Personal in-house sommelier services from The Loving Somm

22. Medice Foot Care Kits

23. MOUS fitness bottle

24. MuscleTech Nitro-Tech Crunch Bars

25. Namira Monaco Pole Star Constellation Pendant & Brooch Fine Jewelry

26. Freshly harvested pecans from the National Pecan Shellers Association

27. A 10-year supply of Oxygenetix Breathable Foundation and Moisturizer

28. Park and Buzz baguette stud earrings

29. Reian Williams Fine Art

30. Rest-Rite Sleep Positioner

31. Rouge Maple pure organic maple syrup

32. Slimware portion-control plates

33. SweetCheeks cellulite massage mats

34. Watch Ya' Mouth party game

35. Woosh Beauty innovative makeup application gift sets

36. YOGAJEWELZ OM Diamond Bracelets

37. Golden Door Spa Retreat

38. Grand Hotel Excelsior Vittoria in Sorrento

39. Grand Hotel Tremezzo on Lake Como

40. A fully-private 3-day mansion stay at the Lost Coast Ranch in Northern California

41. Personalized Hands-Only CPR Training and a CPR Anytime Kit from the American Heart Association

You can catch the Oscars 2017 highlights on RTÉ 2 at 9:30 pm on Monday, 27th of February 2017.

We'll have live updates of the red carpet fashion and Best/Worst dresses right here on RTÉ LifeStyle from before midnight on Sunday February 26 and into the early hours of Monday morning.