The girl we all wanted to see when it comes to Oscars 2017 is our own Ruth Negga, nominated for Best Actress for her role in Loving and she looked beautiful in Valentino.

She actress was styled by Karla Welch who proudly posted these pics of the actress.

Ruth Negga was one of the first to hit the red carpet at the Oscars and she made it look so easy.

The Irish-Ethiopian actress joined other A-listers wearing the blue ACLU ribbon.

A stunning full-length shot that is already on hundreds of websites and soon to be on the front of many Irish newspapers.

The actress wore stunning jewellery and a headpiece by Irene Neuwirth for Gemfields.

Proof - if ever it was needed - that the actress looked as if she was enjoying every magical moment...

Another great shot of those jewels and the lace detail on the Valentino gown.

Stunning - we're so proud of Ms Negga. A true acting and fashion role model.

Watch the Oscars highlights on RTÉ 2 at 9:30pm to 11:15pm on Monday, 27th of February 2017.