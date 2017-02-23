Oscars Best Fashion Moments: Julianne Moore

Oscar winner Julianne Moore (Still Alice) always slays the red carpet. Here's a look at some of her most memorable looks. We're counting down to our live Oscars 2017 coverage on Sunday night, February 26.

Julianne Moore stuns in Chanel Couture at the 2016 ceremony. We love those large hoop diamond earrings!

Shimmering in a white sequined bustier Chanel Haute Couture gown in 2015 while accepting her Oscar for 'Still Alice'.

Julianne is on fire in this Prabal Gurung dress for the 2015 Oscars Nominees Luncheon!

Shining like a pearl in this Calvin Klein dress at the 2010 ceremony.

The actress looking sublime in a delicate white Atelier Versace gown at the 2004 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

In an Yves Saint Laurent green gown that enhances her red hair and porcelain skin in 2003. Julianne was nominated for her roles in 'Far from Heaven' and 'The Hours'.

At the 2000 ceremony, nominated for 'The End of the Affair' wearing a simple black dress.

Julianne's very first Oscars red carpet in 1998! The Boogie Nights actress wore a full-length cream and shawl.