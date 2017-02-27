The Oscars 2017 red carpet was filled with celebrities donning the best designer gear for the 89th Academy Awards. However, the ladies were not the only ones pulling out all the stops.

We had the tough gig of putting together this photo gallery of the Oscars 2017 red carpet's best-looking men. We took one for the team and...you're welcome!

Nominee for Best Actor 'Hacksaw Ridge' Andrew Garfield looks ever so handsome in his classic black bow tie.

Jackie Chan brought some interesting accessories to the red carpet.

Justin Timberlake sporting a new haircut and Tom Ford tux.

Dev Patel looking handsome in custom white Burberry.

Terrence Howard mixes things up with this beautiful blue suit.

Nominee for Best Supporting Actor 'Moonlight' Mahershala Ali looks slick in all black Zegna Couture.

Comedic actor Jerry O'Connell in a beautiful purple suit jacket.

Nominee for Best Supporting Actor 'Manchester By The Sea' Lucas Hedges sporting custom Christian Dior.

Nominee for Best Actor 'Captain Fantastic' Viggo Mortensen in a three piece suit and bow tie.

Singer John Legend looking snazzy in a Gucci.

Pharrell Williams in a beautiful Chanel suit.

Javier Bardem is a tailored black suit and tie.

Matt Damon looks exceptionally well in a navy blue suit.

Nominee for Best Actor in 'Manchester By The Sea' Casey Affleck in a classic tux and bow tie.

Chris Evans looks drop-dead-gorgeous in a blue tux.

Jeremy Renner looks like he could be the next 007 in this ensemble.

Nominee for Best Actor 'La La Land' Ryan Gosling rocks a retro frilled shirt. Swwooooon.

Dwayne Johnson kills it in a blue velvet suit jacket.

