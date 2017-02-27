Oscars 2017: Live Red Carpet Fashion

It's fashion's most exciting night of the year! The Oscars 2017 red carpet is filled with celebrities in Oscar fashion, designer gear, red carpet dresses and more for the 89th Academy Awards.

It's fashion's most exciting night of the year! The Oscars 2017 red carpet is filled with celebrities in Oscar fashion, designer gear, red carpet dresses and more for the 89th Academy Awards.

Keep an eye on RTÉ LifeStyle's Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for the best and worst dressed, most memorable fashion moments and other fashion news!

Watch the Oscars highlights on RTÉ 2 at 9:30 pm to 11:15 pm on Monday, 27th of February 2017.

Chrissy Teigen looks stunning in a white Zuhair Murad Couture gown.

Nominee for Best Actor 'Hacksaw Ridge' Andrew Garfield looks ever so handsome in his classic black bow tie

Nominee for Best Actress 'Elle' Isabelle Huppert looks old school Hollywood in this glitzy Armani Privé gown.

Model Karlie Kloss looks divine in Karlie Kloss in Stella McCartney, Nirav Modi jewelry and ACLU blue ribbon

Va Va Voom! Taraji P. Henson is a knock out in a custom Alberta Ferretti.

Our girl has arrived! Ruth Negga looks absolutely stunning in this Valentino red dress Irene Neuwirth for Gemfields

Slay all day, Ruth. Check out that stunning smokey eye and red lip.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel and quite the power couple on the red carpet. Jessica is wearing Kaufman Franco and Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Emma Roberts is a vision in lace Armani Privé. We love that new hair colour too!

Kristen Dunst goes back to black with this simple gown by Dior Haute Couture.

Dakota: "I'm wearing Gucci and Cartier from a museum. There's like 20 bodyguards following me around"

Nominee for Best Supporting Actress 'Hidden Figures' Octavia Spencer looks fabulous in a feathery Marchesa

Dev Patel and his mother Anita! Dev looks so handsome in custom white Burberry.

Felicity Jones looks like a ballerina in this pale dress.

Leslie Mann went all out with this luminous Zac Posen number!

Ginnifer Goodwin in full length Zuhair Murad

Charlize Theron in floor length Christian Dior Couture gown with on-trend thigh split.

Scarlett Johansson in soft florals and a studded belt

La La Land nominee Emma Stone stuns in Givenchy Haute Couture.

Hailee Steinfeld in Ralph & Russo

Nominee for Best Supporting Actress 'Lion' Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban. Nicole is wearing Armani Privé.

Janelle Monáe in a daring Elie Saab Couture

Alicia Vikander is glowing in Louis Vuitton

Nominee for Best Actor in 'Manchester By The Sea' Casey Affleck in a classic tux and bow tie.

Priyanka Chopra in a structured white Ralph & Russo number.

Chris Evans stands out in a beautiful blue tux

Nominee for Best Supporting Actress in 'Fences' Viola Davis stuns in a floor length custom red Armani dress

Nominee for Best Actor 'La La Land' Ryan Gosling rocks a retro frilled shirt.

Nominee for Best Supporting Actress 'Moonlight' Naomie Harris glitters in in Calvin Klein By Appointment with Bvglari jewellery.

Michelle Williams in a plunging Louis Vuitton number.

Busy Philipps in Lorraine Schwartz and Elizabeth Kennedy

Laura Dern sparkles in Rodarte

Halle Berry is rocking this strappy Atelier Versace

Nominee for Best Director 'Hacksaw Ridge' Mel Gibson and his girlfriend Rosalind Ross

Nominee for Best Supporting Actor 'Hell or High Water' Jeff Bridges and Susan Geston