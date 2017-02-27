Oscars 2017: Live Red Carpet Fashion
Updated / Monday, 27 Feb 2017 02:12
It's fashion's most exciting night of the year! The Oscars 2017 red carpet is filled with celebrities in Oscar fashion, designer gear, red carpet dresses and more for the 89th Academy Awards.
Keep an eye on RTÉ LifeStyle's Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for the best and worst dressed, most memorable fashion moments and other fashion news!
Watch the Oscars highlights on RTÉ 2 at 9:30 pm to 11:15 pm on Monday, 27th of February 2017.