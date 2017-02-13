Best and Worst Fashion: Grammy's 2017

The 59th GRAMMY Awards took place in Los Angeles last night. The awards were full to the brim with some of musics greatest artists. Some slayed the red carpets while others totally missed the mark.

The 59th GRAMMY Awards took place at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles last night. Hosted by funny man James Corden, the awards were full to the brim with some of musics greatest artists. Some slayed the red carpets while others totally missed the mark. Check out the red carpet looks below.

Best: Lady Gaga looked amazing and all-out-rock star in insane platform boots by Chrome Hearts. Plus a little leather, feathers and that barely there top. #rockinit

Best: She may be pregnant with twins but Beyoncé can still rock sequins as well as any other R'n'B Queen.

Best: Supermodel Heidi Klum makes it look soooo easy and that metallic mini, platform heels and yeah, those legs help.

Best: OITNB actress Laverne Cox is giving us serious Elizabeth Hurley vibes in this daring number by Bryan Hearns.

Best: The lady of the moment, certainly of the Grammys Adele looked beautiful in Givenchy and nice to see her in a bit of colour.

Mmmm: For a dress that's barely there, Demi Lovato's Julien MacDonald number is a little too busy.

Mmmm: Jennifer Lopez's Ralph & Russo dress ain't very Grammys but she does look fab plus her Louboutins and clutch are gorgeous.

Mmmm: Rihanna looks radiant but that Armani Privé mini-crop top and skirt are a very unusual combo.

Mmmm: The words Christmas wrapping paper and bows keep coming to mind with this Zuhair Murad Couture dress but Celine herself looks beautiful.

Mmmm: Paris Jacksons hair is all out rock star as are her fab shoes but that dress isn't doing anything for her.

Girl Crush Goal: To stand out? Tick. Overall result? Miss.

Miss: American singer/songwriter Carrie Underwood is lost in this fussy Elie Madi gown.

Miss: There are words to describe Gnarly Davidson (aka CeeLo Green)'s outfit...they're just not good.

Miss: Wrong colour, wrong fit, wrong style - this Marc Jacobs dress wasn't the one for lovely Taraji P Henson.

Mmmm: This is a first for us - absolutely loving the Cavalli Couture crop-top combo but Lea Michele herself looks miserable.

Miss: This dress may have a place but its not the red carpet and with that figure singer-songwriter Tinashe has the pick of the crop.

Miss: Katy Perry is rockin' the blonde bombshell look so its a pity that this Tom Ford dress is taking away from that.

Miss: Charli XCX aka Jessica Rabbit in Vivienne Westwood. Very 90's.

Best: Wow - Faith Hill's Zuhair Murad dress is stunning. Tim McGraw looks great too - even if he has to wear his stetson.

Mmmm: Again singer/actress Kat Graham's Jean Paul Gautier Haute Couture dress? Stunning. The woman herself looks a bit serious.