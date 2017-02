Superbowl Supergirl Lady Gaga & her Top 10 looks

Lady Gaga rocked the SuperBowl last night in Houston. An amazing show that reminds us that the singer is as creative with her looks as she is with her music. Here are our top ten looks from Lady Gaga!

1. Last night's brand new SuperBowl outfit: A sparkly bodysuit by Versace and a matching eye make-up. Fabulously Gaga.

2. Gaga wearing a gorgeous Sicilian-like YolanCris dress at the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. She completed the look with a wavy hair bun.

3. The singer wore a Bowie-inspired Marc Jacobs dress to the 2016 Grammy Awards as a tribute to the pop icon.

4. Looking like Marilyn Monroe in a black velvet gown at the 2016 Golden Globes. We're not used to this kind of look from Gaga, but we love it!

5. Looking like a Greek goddess in her one-shoulder Brandon Mawxell red gown for the 2015 American Horror Story: Hotel Premiere.

6. Lady Gaga in a Brandon Maxwell dress with cloud-like sleeves at the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards Fox after party in September 2015.

7. A dramatic look for the Met Gala 2015, stunning with black hair and crown.

8. An usual (unusual) Gaga outfit from Versace paired with blond locks and platform heels for the Jingle Bell Gala in London in 2013.

9. Arriving like a pin-up in her neon orange Antonio Berardi dress in Auckland in 2012.

10. Here is a famous outfit by Giorgio Armani at the Grammy Awards in 2010. A cosmic piece of art.