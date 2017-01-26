National Television Awards 2017: Red Carpet Style

Tonight 3° to 7°
Updated / Jan. 26, 2017 16:19
Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield with their award Best Live Magazine Show. Loving Holly's pale pink backless dress
Graham Norton looked very dapper when he received a Special Recognition Award from Hugh Bonneville
Mary Berry looked classically beautiful on the night with her award for Best TV Judge
There were a number of stunningly dressed baby bumps on the night including Helen Skelton
Arguably UK TV's most popular couple Ruth Langsford and hubby, our own Eamonn Holmes
Stacey Soloman looked very glamourous on the night in her Jessica Rabbitte style dress - which was also worn by...
...Sam Quek! It is a very awards worthy dress so its understandable how that happened
Another beautifully dressed bump - this time by Rochelle Humes who posed with hubby Marvin
Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan were perfectly co-ordinated
Katie Price attended the NTA's in this two piece
Larry Lambe and Jordan banjo kept the waiting crowds entertained
While Tom Jones kept the crowds inside entertained
Carol Voderman went all out sequins
Emma Willis keeps it simple and subtle
Danielle Lloyd chose an elegant figure hugging navy backless dress, with a slight train
Marnie Simpson with Lewis Bloor. Her see-through dress resulted in a few raised eyebrows...
Amy Childs joins Helen and Rochelle in the stylish mums-to-be on the red carpet
Fearne Cotton opted for this beautiful dress which stood out due to its simplicity
