National Television Awards 2017: Red Carpet Style Updated / Jan. 26, 2017 16:19 National Television Awards 2017: Red Carpet Style Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield with their award Best Live Magazine Show. Loving Holly's pale pink backless dress Graham Norton looked very dapper when he received a Special Recognition Award from Hugh Bonneville Mary Berry looked classically beautiful on the night with her award for Best TV Judge There were a number of stunningly dressed baby bumps on the night including Helen Skelton Arguably UK TV's most popular couple Ruth Langsford and hubby, our own Eamonn Holmes Stacey Soloman looked very glamourous on the night in her Jessica Rabbitte style dress - which was also worn by... ...Sam Quek! It is a very awards worthy dress so its understandable how that happened Another beautifully dressed bump - this time by Rochelle Humes who posed with hubby Marvin Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan were perfectly co-ordinated Katie Price attended the NTA's in this two piece Larry Lambe and Jordan banjo kept the waiting crowds entertained While Tom Jones kept the crowds inside entertained Carol Voderman went all out sequins Emma Willis keeps it simple and subtle Danielle Lloyd chose an elegant figure hugging navy backless dress, with a slight train Marnie Simpson with Lewis Bloor. Her see-through dress resulted in a few raised eyebrows... Amy Childs joins Helen and Rochelle in the stylish mums-to-be on the red carpet Fearne Cotton opted for this beautiful dress which stood out due to its simplicity