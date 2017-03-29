As the UK formally triggered Article 50 to begin the process of Brexit, the story naturally dominated the newspaper front pages across the Irish Sea.

However The Guardian's rather creative jigsaw effort left Irish people in, well, a bit of a puzzle. Have a look here and you'll see why.

Forget talk about hard borders, the rotters have only gone and swiped Donegal, along with bits of Cavan, Monaghan and Dundalk out of the European Union.

Naturally people were a tad concerned over this unexpected annexation.

Mind you that wasn't their only gaffe.

Of course it had to get political.

However it seems that The Guardian's Editor, Katharine Viner, has done bit of a mea culpa on the whole thing and blamed the offending graphic on "bloody jigsaws". Indeed.