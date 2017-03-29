As the UK formally triggered Article 50 to begin the process of Brexit, the story naturally dominated the newspaper front pages across the Irish Sea.

However The Guardian's rather creative jigsaw effort left Irish people in, well, a bit of a puzzle. Have a look here and you'll see why.

Good morning, it's the @guardian in London and here's some of our coverage of today's main story... pic.twitter.com/5F4XmYVX3q — Guardian news (@guardiannews) March 29, 2017

Forget talk about hard borders, the rotters have only gone and swiped Donegal, along with bits of Cavan, Monaghan and Dundalk out of the European Union.

Naturally people were a tad concerned over this unexpected annexation.

Jesus. They really are leaving. And by the looks of things, they're taking Donegal and Dundalk with them. #SaveTheTown https://t.co/0G0PnOUOjk — Richard Chambers (@newschambers) March 28, 2017

"Britain steps into the unknown" and they're taking Donegal and part of Cavan with them it seems... pic.twitter.com/jvlrqXL6On — Colin O'Connor (@colinoconnor) March 28, 2017

Losing Wicklow is only a small price to pay for taking Dundalk off our hands. https://t.co/SGrp797lel — Aidan Geraghty (@Aido1895) March 29, 2017

Mind you that wasn't their only gaffe.

It also looks like #Brexit leaves behind South Armagh and replaces Dungannon with Lisburn, THIS WAS THEIR PLAN ALL ALONG! #BrexitEve pic.twitter.com/R5L4CYtA6g — A Flynn (@AntoFlynnser) March 29, 2017

Of course it had to get political.

A lot of people asking for Donegal and Cavan back. Sure you can give back the rest while you're at it. https://t.co/LB9vLHHL4i — Eoghan Doherty (@dohertyeoghan) March 28, 2017

@guardian hands off Donegal and give us our six counties back too. — Pearse Doherty (@PearseDoherty) March 28, 2017

Looks like Donegal is coming with us...... My cousin Daniel will be pleased! 😜 https://t.co/taVo5U98IE — Jeffrey Donaldson MP (@J_Donaldson_MP) March 28, 2017

However it seems that The Guardian's Editor, Katharine Viner, has done bit of a mea culpa on the whole thing and blamed the offending graphic on "bloody jigsaws". Indeed.