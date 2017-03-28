The Daily Mail's front cover, showing a meeting between British Prime Minister Theresa May and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, has been met with widespread derision and condemnation.

The front page of the British newspaper showed the two politicians meeting along with the headline: "Never mind Brexit, who won Legs-it!"

Their meeting in Glasgow came as May is due to trigger Article 50 - the formal exit mechanism for Britain to leave the EU - and the Scottish parliament is expected to pass a vote in favour of another independence referendum.

However, the Daily Mail decided instead to concentrate on the leaders' appearances, with journalist Sarah Vines writing in her piece: "There is no doubt that both these women consider their pins to be the finest weapon in their physical arsenal."

The cover was met with instant criticism when it debuted on Twitter on Monday night; here are some of the best reactions:

It's 2017. Two women's decisions will determine if United Kingdom continues to exist. And front page news is their lower limbs. Obviously pic.twitter.com/AMp0YvtISa — Yvette Cooper (@YvetteCooperMP) March 27, 2017

I thought the clocks went forward at the weekend not back 60 years... #legsit #DailyMail — Sorcha (@sorcsfs) March 28, 2017

The 1950s called and asked for their headline back.#everydaysexism https://t.co/s1W1XfhrhN — Ed Miliband (@Ed_Miliband) March 27, 2017

But of course they all have lovely legs #legsit pic.twitter.com/dKTBkgATDq — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) March 28, 2017

It's 2017. This sexism must be consigned to history. Shame on the Daily Mail. pic.twitter.com/V3RpFSgfnO — Jeremy Corbyn MP (@jeremycorbyn) March 27, 2017

This is what happens when you let that drunk, pervy uncle at a wedding edit a newspaper. pic.twitter.com/FQcqjjQMNJ — Jane Bradley (@jane__bradley) March 27, 2017

Another Twitterer ingeniously took matters into their own hands to put a twist on the controversial cover:

I'd like to think in an alternative brexit-verse far far away this is what everyone's getting cross over #dailymail pic.twitter.com/QlOg5Y6a0p — Ashley Gould (@APJGould) March 27, 2017

In response to the backlash, a Daily Mail spokesperson said: "For goodness sake, get a life! Sarah Vine's piece, which was flagged as light-hearted, was a side-bar alongside a serious political story.

"It appeared in an 84-page paper packed with important news and analysis, a front page exclusive on cost-cutting in the NHS [National Health Service] and a health supplement devoted to women's health issues.

"For the record, the Mail was the paper which, more than any other, backed Theresa May for the top job. Again for the record, we often comment on the appearance of male politicians including [David] Cameron's waistline, [George] Osborne's hair, [Jeremy] Corbyn's clothes - and even Boris's [Johnson] legs.

"Is there a rule that says political coverage must be dull or has a po-faced BBC and left-wing commentariat, so obsessed by the Daily Mail, lost all sense of humour… and proportion?"