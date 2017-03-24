There are several clever mash-ups of Barack Obama and Donald Trump doing the rounds, but this has to be one of our favourites.

It's been two months since Donald Trump moved into the White House as the 45th President of the United States, but it seems the love for Barrack Obama is still strong.

Obama's inspiring speeches during his time as POTUS where pretty legendary often making people laugh, cry or smile – remember Is Feidir Linn?

Those speeches have often been cleverly been turned into songs and YouTuber Maestro Ziikos has pulled it out of the bag with a version of Ed Sheeran's Shape of You and the ultimate mash-up - Barbie Girl featuring Obama and Trump.

Check them out below!



