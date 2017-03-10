Catherine Corless, the local historian who uncovered details of a mass grave at the former Mother and Babies Home in Tuam, will tonight appear on The Late Late Show to give her account of the shocking story.

Her single-handed research into the deaths of almost 800 babies at the home, has shed a light on another dark chapter in Ireland's past.

Just a week ago, the Commission of Investigation confirmed it had discovered the remains of a "significant number" of children at the site. Her "relentless work" was praised by President Michael D. Higgins who noted that she was "often impeded, rarely assisted" in her search for the truth.

Tonight Catherine will also be joined in studio by survivors of the Mother and Baby homes to discuss the ongoing search for the truth and the need for redress for those affected.

Also on the show there will be a discussion on Autism in young people, horse racing legend Ted Walsh will be along to reflect back on his career and three young women will discuss why they've chosen a life on the farm.

There's also some fun as mentalist Keith Barry shows off his tricks and reads the minds of audience members, while there's music too from The Blades and Áine Cahill.

The Late Late Show, Friday, RTÉ One at 9.35pm