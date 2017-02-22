Tonight's top telly includes a cracking conversation with Conor McGregor and some consternation on Coronation Street.

Pick of the day

Conor McGregor: the Interview, 9.00pm, 3e

Some posh people don't realise how popular MMA fighter Conor McGregor is in his native Ireland. If there was an election tomorrow, he would be elected President on the first count.

Here, the UFC sensation gives an unscripted, hour-long interview with MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani, who has been covering mixed martial arts professionally since 2006.

The interview was held at EventCity in Manchester, to an audience with a strict black tie dress code, and sees McGregor talking about topics ranging from his childhood, the prospect of parenthood, to a potential boxing mega-fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Movie Choice of the day

The Help, 9.35pm, RTÉ One

This 2011 uplifting period drama was directed and written by Tate Taylor, and adapted from Kathryn Stockett's 2009 novel of the same name. And it made the world sit up and realise the genius of Viola Davis.

She's outstanding as black maid Aibileen Clark, but it was Octavia Spencer who won an Oscar for her portrayal of co-help Minny Jackson. In fairness, the cast is stunning and includes Jessica Chastain, Bryce Dallas Howard, Allison Janney, and Emma Stone.

It's the story of young white woman and aspiring journalist Eugenia 'Skeeter' Phelan (Stone) and her relationship with two black maids, Aibileen Clark and Minny Jackson, during the Civil Rights era in 1962 Jackson, Mississippi.

Soap Choice of the day

Coronation Street, 7.30pm, TV3

It seems like happy days as Toyah cuddles the baby and Leanne announces that they're calling him Oliver. Clearly the proud dad, Nick reveals that he's booked them an appointment to register the baby's name tomorrow afternoon.

Meanwhile, Peter and Toyah discover they both know that Nick is not the baby's father and agree that it must be very difficult for him.

Later, alone at last with their new baby, Leanne breaks the news to Nick that she doesn't want his name on Oliver's birth certificate as it would seem wrong. How will Nick react to this?

Best On Demand/TV Catchup

Delicious, Sky Box Sets

You might have missed this as it started during the Christmas/New Year holidays. Set in the Cornish countryside, it's a four-part series written by Dan Sefton (Mr Selfridge) and follows passionate cook Gina, played by Dawn French.

Gina is forced to re-evaluate her closest relationships when her former husband’s secrets begin to unravel when his current partner, played by Emilia Fox, confides in her that he's sleeping around.

While it won't be in anyone's end-of-year top ten, and it falls flat near the end, it's worth it for Dawn French alone.

Today's Guilty Pleasure

Madam Secretary, 10.00pm, Sky Living

In a show whose popularity is frankly inexplicable to me, Tea Leoni continues to sleepwalk through this daft drama playing the unflappable US Secretary of State and saviour of the world, Elizabeth McCord.

This week, McCord must deal with a very delicate situation as Algeria - already on the verge of a civil war - undergoes a regime change.

Unfortunately for her (and maybe also Algeria), the worst happens when the US ambassador to the country dies unexpectedly, causing fears this could be the moment that tears Algeria apart. Can McCord save the day and get home in time for dinner?