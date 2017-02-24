Over-rated you say Mr Trump? As alternative facts go this one takes the biscuit. Meryl Streep is without the greatest actress of her generation #Fact.

What's the proof? Well apart from her longevity in a notoriously fickle industry and a plethora of bravura performances on screen, she now has the accolade of having the most Oscar nominations EVER for an actor.

Her nomination for her role in Florence Foster Jenkins brings her remarkable tally to 20. The nearest any actors have got to that achievement are the 12 nominations each picked up by Katherine Hepburn and Jack Nicholson.

She celebrated the good news in the coolest way possible with this epic dancing GIF.

Streep was first nominated in 1979 in the Best Supporting Actress category for her performance in The Deer Hunter, and has received 3 more nominations in that category along with 16 in the Best Actress category.

She's been on the winner's podium three times: her first win was for Best Supporting Actress in 1980 for Kramer Vs Kramer, she won a Best Actress Award three years later in 1983 for Sophie's Choice and more recently she was honoured in 2012 in the same category for her portrayal of Margaret Thatcher in The Iron Lady.

Streep, of course, was most recently honoured at the Golden Globes, where she gave a fiery six-minute speech that lambasted President Trump after she accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award.

Her comment about Trump's "instinct to humiliate" didn't go down well and The Donald infamously retorted that she was "one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood". Needless to say Hollywood took note and promptly nominated her for an Oscar.

Politically, she may be a card-carrying Democrat, but Streep has also railed against unequal pay in Hollywood and has spoken about the pressures faced by young actors.

While her performance in The Deer Hunter marked her out as a significant acting talent, it wasn't all plain sailing in the early days. Over a year ago she reminded aspiring actresses in a Facebook post that she was rejected for a role in King Kong in 1976 for being "too ugly".

Here's a look back at those twenty roles that have made her an acting and Oscar legend:

1979: The Deer Hunter

Though she didn’t win for her turn as the girlfriend of a fallen soldier in Vietnam, the role helped establish Streep as one to watch and earned her a nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

1980: Kramer vs. Kramer

A year later she was back and claimed her first Best Actress Award for this pivotal role of a woman in the throes of a messy divorce.

1982: The French Lieutenant’s Woman

Two years later she was nominated again for Best Actress for role in the historical romance drama, The French Lieutenant’s Woman.

1983: Sophie’s Choice

Now Streep was on a roll. She won her second Best Actress Award for her deeply moving role in Sophie's Choice where she plays a woman who must choose which of her children will be killed by the Nazis during the Holocaust.

1984: Silkwood

A very different but equally gritty role for Streep and she once again bagged a Best Actress nomination for her portrayal of real-life whistleblower and activist Karen Silkwood.

1986: Out of Africa

Nobody can do accents better than our Meryl. This time it was a perfect Danish lilt as she picked up another Best Actress nomination in this epic tale about author Karen Von Blixen's new life in Kenya.

1988: Ironweed

Starring opposite Jack Nicholson as a homeless man who abandoned his family, she nabbed another Best Actress nomination for her role as his alcoholic lover in this adaptation of the Pulitzer prize winning novel.

1991: Postcards from the Edge

Streep proved her comedy chops here playing the part of an actress with an even-more-famous mother. Based on Carrie Fisher's book about her relationship with her mother Debbie Reynolds, it was another Best Actress nod.

1996: The Bridges of Madison County

Oscar nomination number ten came with The Bridges of Madison County, in which she plays an Iowa woman who has an affair with a National Geographic photographer played by Clint Eastwood.

1999: One True Thing

Don't worry - nobody else has heard of this movie either. Here she stars opposite Renée Zellweger as a mother battling cancer and trying to repair her relationship with her daughter.

2000: Music of the Heart

Ok make that two movies you've never heard of. Playing the role of a High school music teacher in a rough neigbhourhood, Streep bagged her twelfth Best Actress nomination. She went full 'method' preparing for the role and studied the violin for months before filming began.

2003: Adaptation

Inspired by New Yorker writer Susan Orlean’s article and book The Orchid Thief, Streep won herself a Best Supporting Actress nomination in Charlie Kaufmann's very meta and offbeat movie.

2007: The Devil Wears Prada

One of her most iconic roles, Street brought icy hauteur to the role of fashion editor Miranda Priestley - but also managed to inject just enough sympathy into the character. Her withering put downs are still a sight to behold.

2009: Doubt

Another powerful performance and Best Actress nomination for Doubt. Streep plays a nun who is utterly convinced of a priest’s sexual misconduct with a boy in their parish.

2010: Julie & Julia

Another delight of a role. Streep is utterly charming playing the legendary cook Julia Child.

2012: The Iron Lady

Oscar number three came five years ago as Streep nailed the portrayal of former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher

2014: August: Osage County

Two years later she was back on the Best Actress shortlist for her portrayal of an over bearing matriarch in the film adaptation of the award-winning play.

2015: Into the Woods

This nomination was a bit of a surprise. Streep nabbed a Best Supporting Actress nomination for playing the witch in the adaption of the Stephen Sondheim musical where she also got a chance to show off her singing talents once again after Mamma Mia.

2017: Florence Foster Jenkins

Last but not least nomination number twenty came last month for her delightful and warm portrayal of the tone deaf socialite and aspiring Opera singer opposite Hugh Grant.