George Michael's partner Fadi Fawaz has hit back at critics in the press and elsewhere after it was confirmed that the music legend died from natural causes.

Yesterday a coroner confirmed that the singer died as a result of heart and liver disease. Many fans and commentators had expressed doubts about the circumstances surrounding Michael's death after his body was discovered on Christmas day by Fawaz.

Following his death, a series of messages appeared on Fawaz's account which made reference to the musician having a history of self-harm and suggested that he may have taken his own life.

Fawaz however denied ever sending the tweets and said his account was hacked.

Fawaz has hit back at his critics

The Australian-born hairdresser also revealed he did not see Michael on Christmas Eve and bizarrely fell asleep in his car that night instead.

"I never saw him. I fell asleep in my car and I never saw him that night," he said. "The police know everything - that's the most important thing."

Following the release of yesterday's final post-mortem report, Fawaz sent a series of Tweets the first of which simply said "F**K YOU". His follow up message included a black and white picture of himself and George Michael together with the caption "The Truth is out...".

The Truth is out... pic.twitter.com/F07TxE8T2a — Fadi Fawaz (@fadifawaz) March 7, 2017

A final message posted by Fawaz hit out at commentary in the press in the wake of the singer's death and he included the hope that he might now be on the receiving end of some "real LOVE".

All the nasty comments, press and 999 were very cruel and unnecessary whatsoever, Now I hope to receive some real LOVE x

Last month George Michael's family had called for an investigation into how a phone call made to the emergency service after the singer's death was apparently leaked.

The recording was said to have featured an excerpt of the conversation between Fawaz and the emergency operation.

Following yesterday's news from the coroner, it was confirmed that there would be no need for an inquest or further inquiries into the pop legend's death.

Funeral details are expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks after a two month delay.