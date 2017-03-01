Donegal duo Little Hours can't get over the success of their single Water saying its "unbelievable" when they hear fans singing their words back at them.

Little Hours are made up of Killybegs natives John Doherty and Ryan McCloskey who formed in 2014 and are undoubtedly one of Ireland's most exciting up and coming bands.

Their single It's Still Love earned them a Choice Music Award nomination and their latest release Water is quickly becoming a radio favourite, but the pair still aren't used to fans being able to sing along with them at their gigs.

"Every time it happens it throws you off, you start laughing. I've started laughing before and couldn't even play," lead vocalist John said.

"Two weeks ago we played Water, and to us it feels like it came out yesterday so when people are singing it you're going, 'Is there screens with the lyrics up somewhere?' But it's amazing; it's unbelievable to hear people sing back something you wrote," Ryan added.

The pair also shared some good advice they were given by Walking on Cars' Patrick Sheehy with Ryan saying, "Patrick Sheehy was saying about how John sings in his Donegal accent, he was like that's a great thing, don't ever change that.

"But I don't think he even thought about the fact that he does that. Because a lot of people sing in American accents even if they're from Ireland."

Little Hours single Water is out now. For more information on tour dates, visit www.littlehours.com