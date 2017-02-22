Mariah Carey has blamed "everybody" for her botched New Year's Eve performance and says she believes her backing dancers should have saved her.

The 46-year-old singer sent Twitter into meltdown after she fluffed her performance in Times Square, which saw her become increasingly frustrated due to a series of technical issues.

The pop diva finished off 2016 with the less-than-perfect gig, which saw the wrong lip-synced track being played over the performance.

The star stopped singing her song Emotions and told the audience to finish the lyrics for her, saying: "We didn't have a check for this song... we're missing some of the vocals, but it is what it is. I'm just going to let the audience sing.

She added: "I'm trying to be a good sport here."

Almost two months after the incident, Carey has gone into more detail about her "mess" of a gig and she has claimed it was largely her fault for ''not leaving'' after her rehearsal, but she also believes that her team are to blame too.

''It was a mess, and I blame everybody. And I blame myself for not leaving after rehearsal," Carey told Rolling Stone magazine.

The Without You singer believes her backing dancers should have acted when they noticed she was out of time by dragging her off of the stage, although Mariah felt her performance was ''out of [her] control'' and too far gone to turn it around.

She explained: ''I used to get upset by things.

''This was out of my control, and had everything not been such a total chaotic mess, then I would have been able to make something happen.

"Even the dancers should have stopped dancing and helped me off the f**king stage. I'm sorry.''

Carey, who has 5-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with her former partner Nick Cannon, doesn't want to remember the cringey moment, she feels she has to talk about the incident because she wants her supporters and the audience to ''understand'' what really went on.

''I don't even want to bring this up too much, but whatever, we're obviously talking about it, the New Year's Eve situation - that couldn't be helped.

''It's just something where if I can't explain it to the entire world, then they're not going to understand it, because it's not what they do.

"Just like I wouldn't understand somebody who had a desk job and how to do that. I couldn't," she added.