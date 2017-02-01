Retired piano-teacher Winifried (Peter Simonischek) is pathologically addicted to playing jokes and pranks and has adopted an alias, Toni Erdmann. Toni wears scary false top teeth and a wild black wig, or puts on Goth make-up to take part in a kids’ concert in the local school in the Aachen area.

Behind his clownish pranks, you sense the sadness and squalor of Winifried’s life. It’s there in the lived- in, almost died-in face, the way he gets comic mileage from the beeping of the blood pressure monitor he wears underneath his shirt.

Toni has also moved in with his brother who is getting fed up of his eccentric ways. In the meantime, he keeps an eye on his elderly, unhappy mother in her house. Toni’s only real friend appears to be his elderly dog Willi.

One day, by complete accident, he meets his daughter Inès (Sandra Huller) at her belated birthday party, which takes place at the home of his estranged wife who now lives with a more pleasing, socially acceptable male partner.

Toni inveigles his way into his daughter's high-powered milieu to hilarious effect

Inès works as a management consultant, part of a team trying to swing an important deal in Romania which is likely to see outsourcing and the loss of hundreds of jobs in the oil industry. So preoccupied is she with her work, that even on her birthday, she is in the garden on a lengthy phone call when dad arrives at the birthday, completelyby accident.

Father and daughter eventually get to talk briefly and he senses that all Lisa’s perfectionist striving and heavy work schedule – glorified slavery, more like - is not making her happy. Indeed she is due to fly back to the Romanian capital, Bucharest early in the morning.

The following day, Willi, Toni's dog dies, apparently of old age. Possibly traumatised, and acting on impulse, Toni flies to Bucharest and imposes himself on Inès. She indulges dad’s presence as best she can and generously invites him to an American embassy reception that evening.

Joined at the wrist: father and daughter

With his range of expressions - from hang-dog to threateningly baleful - and conversational faux pas, Toni causes some embarrassment to his daughter - or more, accurately, throws her off her game. The urbane yet hard-nosed oil company men who are now his daughter's milieu do not quite know what to make of this odd creature. He also adopts a number of disguises to allow him be closer to his daughter.

At the heart of this deeply-convincing human drama is the lingering after-effect of unmentioned family discord, astutely tempered with some brilliant comic set-pieces. No wonder it is being tipped for Best Foreign Film at the Oscars, as it’s a gem which has already been seen, and indeed acclaimed, at a host of European film festivals. Toni Erdmann is also a kind of spiritual tonic. Go see it before the very possible Hollywood remake which, should it be made, will be somewhat inferior.

Paddy Kehoe