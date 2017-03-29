Scottish author Irvine Welsh is to pen a new TV show about the early days of the late 1980s' UK dance scene.

The Trainspotting writer was held up as the Poet Laureate of the chemical generation as the dance scene exploded across Britain. Now he's penning a TV series about the origins of acid house and rave culture.

Collaborating with Welsh on the script is award-winning screenwriter and former music journalist and club promoter, Dan Cavanagh.

The series will be loosely based on influential DJs Nicky Holloway, Paul Oakenfold and Danny Rampling and will chronicle the beginnings of the rave movement, from the deck-playing trio's fateful trip to Ibiza in 1987 to the second summer of love.

A press release calls the show, which is entitled Ibiza 87, "the missing link between 24 Hour Party People and Straight Outta Compton", which gives the new series some impressive boots to fill.

"The house music scene and most importantly, the friendships made, the adventures had and crazy tales swapped, have been a pivotal part of our lives over the years," said Welsh.

"Those beats, pills and travels (whether to the other side of the world or across the town) shaped a generation, and the opportunity to construct a drama within this backdrop is a dream come true."

A release date for Ibiza 87 has yet to be announced.

To get you in the mood, here's French Kiss by Lil Louis: