Somewhat of an origins story (well, it was probably their turn), the little blue keenies go on a journey of self discovery in their third big screen outing and all is primary-coloured happiness and light.

However, this being an era where splenetic keyboard warriors are ready to pounce with accusations of monoculturism and sexism, The Smurfs: The Lost Village also gets itself into all kinds of knots by tackling issues of identity, personal empowerment, and the dangers of gender labels.

Pretty big themes for a harmless kids’ film but the story centres on Smurfette (voiced by an ickily sweet Demi Lovato), a girl who starts wondering why she has the only XX chromosome in a village of male stereotypes.

The discovery of a strange map hints that there may be another settlement where more of her kind have made their home and so, with several of her fellow blues, Smurfette sets off to find herself and maybe some sisters who are doing it for themselves.

After the flop of the second live action/CGI Smurfs flick, Sony’s decision to reboot a less than successful franchise means that we are in full cartoon mode here but Shrek 2 director Kelly Asbury clearly didn’t think it was necessary to up the animation ante in a world of Pixar or, indeed, the stellar animation work being done by Irish production houses.

Distractions along the way include Amazonian Smurfettes (that's a thing, ok?), glow rabbits, and the villainous wizard Gargamel (voiced with gusto by Rainn Wilson) pursuing our blue brigand through the Forbidden Forest.

The writers don't bother with anything as gauche as writing in gags for adults - this one's for the kids, pure and simple - and an attempt at a breakout Big Song à la that ear-shredding power ballad from Frozen, is wasted on singing helium balloon Meghan Trainor.

It’s serviceable and bland. No danger of #Oscarssoblue trending next February so.

Alan Corr @corralan