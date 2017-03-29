There's plenty to chew on in the new run of the BBC's MasterChef, while The Blacklist spin-off series Redemption begins on Sky 1

Pick of the day

MasterChef, 8.00pm, BBC One

64 amateur cooks are through to battle it out over four weeks of heats, producing some of the most inspiring, exceptional and unusual food ever seen on the series.

This year sees the introduction of the all new MasterChef market, which is stocked full of amazing produce from all around the world as well as a selection of meat and fish.

The first challenge is to invent and cook one dish using what's available in the market. On offer are pork mince, chicken breast and pancetta as well as halibut and mussels. The contestants have an hour and twenty minutes to dazzle the judges.

Movie Choice of the day

Due Date, 9.30pm, RTÉ One

This 2010 comedy brings together Robert Downey Jr and Zach Galifianakis as an oddball pairing in a road movie. And while it's not exactly on a par with Trains, Planes and Automobiles, it should brighten up your night.

Peter Highman (Downey) is flying home to be with his wife Sarah (Michelle Monaghan), who is about to give birth. Sitting behind Highman is Ethan Tremblay (Galifianakis), an aspiring actor aiming to scatter his father's ashes at the Grand Canyon.

When Ethan misuses the words 'terrorist' and 'bomb' while talking to Peter, they are both escorted off the plane, and end up driving together to Los Angeles.

Soap Choice of the day

Fair City, 8.00pm, RTÉ One

As Niamh lives dangerously, she is unaware how close she is to being caught in the act. Oisin, playing the nice guy, manipulates things to make Callum look bad.

On a mission to make peace, the well-meaning Decco achieves the exact opposite by doing and saying all the wrong things, and only goes and provokes a full-out war.

Meanwhile, Nora's grim discovery prompts Ray to take drastic action.

Want some more on soaps? Click here

Best On Demand/TV Catchup

The Santa Clarita Diet, Netflix

Anyone who thinks that estate agents are inhuman or zombies should get a good kick out of this show, which has enjoyed plenty of positive reviews so far.

Timothy Olyphant from Justfied (what a show!) and Drew Barrymore star as married couple Sheila and Joel Hammond, two real estate agents based in Santa Clarita, California.

The couple's lives take a dark turn after Sheila goes through a transformation that results in her becoming a zombie who feeds on human flesh. Kind of handy, given her occupation.

Today's Guilty Pleasure

The Blacklist: Redemption, 9.00pm, Sky 1

As if having one series of The Blacklist wasn't enough to be going on with, here's a spin-off of the daft US drama, starring Ryan Eggold reprising his role as Tom Keen.

He leaves his Blacklist spy wife Liz Keen behind to reunite with his mother (played by Famke Janssen), who's the cunning chief of a covert mercenary organisation that deals with the things governments avoid.

To kicks things off, the ma convinces Tom to help her rescue a kidnapped CIA agent.