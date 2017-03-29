Elton John was ''very upset'' about his feud with the late George Michael, according to mutual friend Paul Gambaccini.

The 70-year-old singer famously fell out over the late star's partying lifestyle and while they rekindled their friendship before Michael's untimely death late last year, the whole feud left the Your Song singer feeling incredibly down.

Broadcaster Paul Gambaccini, a mutual friend of the pair, told the Daily Mirror newspaper:

"Elton was very upset, we exchanged emails.''

John and Michael's friendship stems back decades, with the talented pair joining forces to record Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me in 1991. However, shortly after the recording their relationship soured as Michael's wild lifestyle got out of control.

In 2004 John said Michael was in a ''strange place'' and claimed there was a ''deep-rooted unhappiness'' in his life.

In 2009, Michael fired back: ''He [Elton] will not be happy until I bang on his door in the middle of the night saying, 'Please, please, help me, Elton. Take me to rehab.' It's not going to happen ... Elton just needs to shut his mouth and get on with his own life.''

The pair reconciled after years of bad blood in 2011 and were said to be "getting on brilliantly'' once again.

When George passed, Elton publicly praised the Careless Whisper hitmaker for being the ''kindest [and] most generous man''.

Speaking during a radio interview last month, he said: ''I wanted to do a little tribute to him on the show because not only was he a good friend, but he was probably one of the most brilliant songwriters this country's ever produced, and certainly one of the best vocalists ever. One of the best in the world ...

''He was the kindest, most generous man, and did it without wanting any publicity. I've seen him being so kind to so many people. I'll miss him so much for his music but more than anything for his humanity.''

A final post-mortem report into the death of George Michael concluded that the singer died of natural causes, namely heart and liver disease.