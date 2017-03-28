A colourful and very dramatic portrait of the late George Michael by controversial artist Damien Hirst has fetched over €330,000 at an auction for Michael's HIV and Aids charity.

The canvas, which was painted using ordinary household gloss, is titled Beautiful Beautiful George Michael Love Painting and the money from the sale raised will go to The Goss-Michael Foundation, which was founded by the singer and his former partner Kenny Goss.

The canvas went under the hammer at the MTV Re:define charity gala in Dallas, Texas. Goss posted an image of the artwork on Instagram and said: "Amazing result of $580,000 (around £461,011)."

George Michael died last Christmas Day at the age of 53. Hirst is best-known for dunking sharks and sheep in formaldehyde and he also directed the video for Blur's 1995 single Country House.