A full six years since their last album Fallen Empires, Northern Irish band Snow Patrol say they are set to make their comeback later this year.

Posting on Instagram, lead singer Gary Lightbody said: "For the folks asking about the new snow patrol album, #SP7, here’s the news.

“We had a breakthrough recording session in Feb and are on the home straight. The awesome jacknife lee is in the producer’s chair as usual and we have more time with him in the studio in may/june and will be finished at the end of june.

“Hopefully that gives us plenty of time to bring the album out this year. that is the plan. Plans are fallible but we’ll damn well try our best.”

Lightbody also revealed song titles from the new album including Empress, the Yeatsian sounding A Youth Written in Fire, and Life on Earth.

Show Patrol have been busy with solo and side projects over the last few years. Johnny McDaid, who is engaged to former Friends star CourteneyCox, has been collaborating with Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Kodaline, and Liam Gallagher.

Lightbody appeared on the track The Last Time on Taylor Swift's 2012 album Red and he also had a small part in Game of Thrones in 2013.

In his Instagram post, he also said: “there have been a few false starts so i didn’t want to post something until i knew we were on the right track. we are. it’s sounding mighty. i’m very proud of what we’ve done so far and cannot wait for you all to hear it. thank you all for your patience and support.

“6 years is a bloody eternity between albums we know so the fact people are still asking when it's coming means a lot to us. we’ll post updates from the studio from late may onwards. big love good people. gL.x."