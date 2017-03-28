Are you the next Lord or Lady of the Dance? Global phenomenom Riverdance are holding an open call audition for Irish dancers from April 12 – 14.

It has been 23 years since Riverdance first performed in Dublin and they are on the hunt for the next generation of dancers to take part in the international Riverdance tour and the Heartbeat of Home show.

Dancers hoping to audition must be over 18-years-old and should apply for a place at the auditions in advance here and a member of the team will be in touch. Dancers will not be allowed to audition if they just turn up on the day without first registering.

The auditions are timed to coincide with the World Irish Dance Championships to allow competitors to audition for both Riverdance and Heartbeat of Home.

With both shows touring internationally and Riverdance performing in Dublin’s Gaiety Theatre for its summer run (from June 21 – September 3), there is strong demand for world class Irish dancers.