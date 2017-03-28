Song of the Sea has continued its award success by bagging the best Irish feature film gong at the 2017 Irish Animation Awards.

The animated gem made by Irish animation studio Cartoon Saloon had previously been nominated for best animated feature at the 2015 Academy Awards and won best animated feature at the 28th European Film awards.

Song of the Sea wins Best Irish Feature

The much-loved film tells the story of 10-year-old Ben, voiced by Moone Boy's David Rawle, who discovers that his mute sister Saoirse is a selkie, a mythical creature, who has to free faerie creatures from the Celtic goddess Macha.

Other winners at the Irish Animation Awards included Go Jetters for Best Visual Effects, Vincent Gallagher’s Second to None for Best Animated Short Film, Best Design/Art Direction for Puffin Rock and Best Music/Sound Design for Danger Mouse.

Go Jetters wins Best Visual Effects at Irish Animation Awards

Speaking at the awards, Gareth Lee, Manager, Animation Skillnet said: “It's great to see the Irish Animation Awards back again this year to celebrate the fantastic work being produced by the Irish animation and related industries.

"It looks like 2017 will be another outstanding year for the sector with lots of interesting projects and plenty of job opportunities for graduates. Tonight shows that animation in Ireland is alive and well and we are very happy to have been involved."

Sheila DeCourcy, RTÉ Group Head of Children, said: “It's a joy for RTÉ Young Peoples to collaborate with Irish animators in bringing powerful series and short films to young and old audiences. Acknowledging their success is something that RTÉjr is proud to be part of."