New dad Liam Payne has thanked fans for their support and well wishes following the arrival of his and girlfriend Cheryl's bundle of joy.

The former Girls Aloud singer gave birth to a baby boy last Wednesday (March 22) with the couple announcing the news via social media.

Liam has now taken to Twitter to thank fans for all the congratulatory messages they've received online.

Thank you to everyone for the love and supportive messages for myself and @CherylOfficial ❤ It really means a lot — Liam (@LiamPayne) March 27, 2017

The proud dad also posted a funny meme about his new daddy duties.

When the fourth nappy happens in 5 minutes pic.twitter.com/cQfH9X0wAG — Liam (@LiamPayne) March 28, 2017

The 23-year-old star's post emerged two days after he shared his joy at becoming a first-time father, revealing he and Cheryl have yet to settle on a name for the newborn.

"My close friends and family know there are very few times when I'm left speechless... wow!" he posted on Saturday, beside a Polaroid snap of Liam cradling his son.

"I'm incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it's a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far."

Liam, also openly praised Cheryl calling her an "incredible mother", "I'm completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this, she's really made my dreams come true.

"We haven't named him yet but he's already capturing hearts including mine. I feel very blessed. Happy Mother's Day everyone!"

Cheryl in the video for the All Worth It campaign

Cheryl kept mum on her pregnancy, but fan speculation was confirmed when she sported a visible bump when she helped launched The Prince's Trust and L'Oreal Paris All Worth It partnership in the UK last month.