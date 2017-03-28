Australia's the destination for this year's live Stargazing with Brian Cox, Dara Ó Briain and Liz Bonnin, while Daniel and Majella head out west for a singing breakfast

Pick of the day

Stargazing Live: Australia, 8.00pm, BBC Two

Professor Brian Cox and Dara Ó Briain have packed their sunscreen and headed to Australia to gaze up at a sky that will be completely unfamiliar to viewers on this side of the world.

Brian and Dara are joined by Liz Bonnin, and will have Australian outback-astronomer Greg Quicke as their guide to the southern sky.

Liz will report on her mission to catch a shooting star, Dara will tempt viewers to visit the closest planet outside our solar system, and Brian will reveal how Australia came to the rescue of the stricken Apollo 13 moon mission.

And if looking at the stars isn't your thing, a new run of Vera, starring Brenda Blethyn as veteran DCI Vera Stanhope, starts on be3. And, yes, there's been another suspicious death to investigate.

Movie Choice of the day

Lone Star, 9.00pm, TCM

If you haven't seen this terrific 1996 drama, directed by John Sayles, you're in for a treat. The cast is fantastic, and includes Chris Cooper, Kris Kristofferson, Matthew McConaughey and Elizabeth Peña.

When the skeleton of his murdered predecessor is found, Sheriff Sam Deeds (Cooper) unearths many other long-buried secrets in his Texas border town. In flashback, McConaughey plays his father.

Soap Choice of the day

Fair City, 8.00pm, RTÉ One

Niamh and Callum are dismayed, as Oisín plots to win over Charlotte and Paul. Meanwhile, as she continues her affair with Marcus, Niamh ladles on the humiliation for Paul.

A small disagreement between Decco and Kerri-Ann threatens to escalate into a serious row. Nora realises that working for Cathal may be involving her in some nefarious activity.

Best On Demand/TV Catchup

Veep, Sky Box Sets

With the sixth season due in a couple of weeks, here's the ideal time to either catch up with or reacquaint yourself with this superb comedy.

Seinfeld legend Julia Louis Dreyfull is in fantastic for as Sylvia Meyer, the eponymous Veep, in this American version of BBC political satire The Thick of It.

And although these Trump and Brexit days might deem satire as dead, there are plenty of laughs to be had watching the fictional incompetence and stupidity in and around the White House.

Today's Guilty Pleasure

Daniel and Majella's B&B Road Trip, 8.30pm, RTÉ One

This week's episode sees Daniel and Majella experience the Wild West at its best at the Connemara Country Lodge, which is apparently home of 'The Singing Breakfast'.

After a trip to the bog leaves Majella stuck in the mud, herself and Daniel are more than a little relieved to escape the countryside for the hustle and bustle of Galway city but it isn’t all plain sailing at Sea mist B&B as they take to Galway Bay.