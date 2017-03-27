Tom Jones, Deacon Blue, Dr Hook, and Boney M are the among the line-up for this year’s decidedly retro Punchestown Music Festival and we have tickets for you to win and take a step back in time.

Roland Gift of Fine Young Cannibals fame, Village People, Smash Hits, All Saints, ABC, Bjorn Again, Smokie and The Lightning Seeds also play this weekend at the races on July 29 and 30 in the Kildare venue, with Shane Filan and Jess Glynne giving the line-up a more eh, modern spin.

Tickets go on sale at 9.00am Friday, March 31 with two-day tickets priced at €129.00 and one-day tickets priced at €69.50.

We’ve got three pairs of weekend passes to win. To enter simply email the answer to this question - including your full name and contact details and with “Punchestown” in the subject line - to entertainmentonline@rte.ie:

Who is the lead singer of ABC?

Closing date for entries is Friday, March 31 at 8.00am.