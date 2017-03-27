There are more surprises and laugh-out-loud moments in tonight's Don't Tell the Bride as one bride is left feeling furious by her not-so-fast mode of transport.

This week's bride-to-be Liza Hanley is left looking perplexed and unimpressed when her childhood sweetheart, Dean Watkin, plans for her to be chauffeured around in a classic Ford Cortina.

"Why are we stopping here?!" she demands, as the car begins to slow down, only to be greeted by a man with a small chariot to cart Liza to the wedding venue.

Things seem to go from bad to worse when the penny drops that her ceremony is going to be held on a boat.

Will the wedding be a sinking ship or will it go swimmingly? Find out tonight on Don't Tell The Bride at 10pm on RTÉ2