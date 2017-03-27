Lottie Ryan has revealed that she got married in secret over the weekend to her longtime love Fabio Aprile.

The radio presenter shared the news on RTÉ 2fm's Breakfast Republic this morning with hosts Keith Walsh, Jennifer Zamparelli and Bernand O'Shea divulging that she told nobody in the office about her intimate nuptials.

"I'm a dark horse; I'm a sneaky thing so I am," Ryan said.

Walsh said he found out the news about her wedding by casually asking her about her weekend.

Lottie Ryan and Fabio Aprile. Pic: Twitter/FabioAprile_

"It was awesome, it was really good fun, it was small; just his family and my family. We'd a ball, it was brilliant, it was great," she added.

Ryan, who is the daughter of the late, great broadcaster Gerry Ryan, revealed her engagement to boyfriend of over ten years, Fabio Aprile, last year, though he actually popped the question in 2015 – so secrecy isn't a new thing for the couple!

The pair tied the knot in a registry office and plan to have a bigger ceremony in Italy this summer.

We're hoping our invite to the big Italian do is in the post!