Katherine Jenkins says she doesn't want to keep being dragged into the row over David Beckham's leaked emails.

Last month, Football Leaks, the sport's equivalent of WikiLeaks, released hacked emails that claim Beckham allegedly branded Jenkins' 2014 OBE for her music and charity work a "f**king joke".

The 36-year-old classical singer, who previously said she was devastated by the remarks, told The Telegraph she just wants to get on with her life now and is sick of being swept into the argument.

"I don’t want to be involved. This hasn’t knocked me. I wish them (the Beckhams) the best. But I’m getting on with my life, I'm just doing what I do."

Jenkins insisted she never got involved with the charities "with any thought of reward" and was happy to contribute without expecting anything in return.

"I do what I do because I’m proud of our soldiers and I think people who fight for our country deserve our respect and time...

"But this wasn’t something I had anything to do with, this was not my mess," she explained, adding she is "incredibly proud" of her OBE.

Katherine Jenkins has a little girl with her husband Andrew Levitas

Jenkins, who is mother to 17-month-old daughter Aaliyah Reign with husband Andrew Levitas, also thanked the public for their kind words and support during the email furore.

"And amid everything that happened, for the first time in my life I felt I had a lot of people speaking up for me.

"It’s true that every cloud has a silver lining. I had hundreds of thousands of messages from people saying, 'don't worry, we know everything you do'. That really touched me," she shared.

The Welsh singer previously admitted she was gutted by the reported comments on her, as well as hinting she wouldn’t forgive Beckham.