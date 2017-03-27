There' s a new witness on Broadchurch, while there's a touch of the 1980s about tonight's Don't Tell the Bride

Pick of the day

Broadchurch, 10.00pm, TV3

This third season's been both grim and fascinating. This week, a new witness tells Hardy and Ellie their story. This information turns Ellie and Hardy's understanding of Trish’s case upside down.

Meanwhile, Katie discovers a crucial new link between the case and a key suspect. Ellie and Hardy investigate the suspect’s alibi more closely and find worrying inconsistencies.

Beth tells her supervisor about Trish’s case. Their discussion leads them to come forward to Ellie and Hardy with new revelations.

Movie Choice of the day

The Wolf of Wall Street, 9.00pm, Film 4

Martin Scorsese's in fine form with this black comedy, while Leonardo DiCaprio revels in the lead role.

In 1987, Jordan Belfort (DiCaprio) procures a job as a Wall Street stockbroker for LF Rothschild, employed under Mark Hanna (Matthew McConaughey), who quickly entices him with the sex and drugs-fueled stockbroker culture and teaches him that a stockbroker's only job is to make money for himself.

Jordan soon finds his career terminated following Black Monday, and takes a job at a boiler room brokerage firm on Long Island that specializes in penny stocks. Thanks to his aggressive pitching style and the high commissions, Jordan makes a small fortune.

Soap Choice of the day

EastEnders, 8.00pm, RTÉ One & BBC One

With Preston focusing his attentions on Bex once again, Michelle gets jealous and intervenes by implying to Martin that Preston isn't right for his daughter.

Michelle's interference backfires when Martin is confused by her behaviour, and things only get worse for her when Preston announces that he and Bex are now officially a proper couple.

Later, as night falls on the Square, Michelle's secret is about to be exposed. How will the truth come out?

Best On Demand/TV Catchup

The Halcyon, Sky Box Sets

Steven Mackintosh (Stan Lee’s Lucky Man) and Olivia Williams (Anna Karenina) lead a glittering cast in this passable period drama set in a fictional five-star hotel in London during World War II.

With aristocrats, affairs and intrigue behind every door, the series depicts life in the capital against the backdrop of war and the impact it has on families, politics, relationships and work across every social strata.

The entire series is available from today through Sky Box Sets.

Today's Guilty Pleasure

Don't Tell the Bride, 10.00pm, RTÉ2

Engaged to Dean for a decade, Liza has had time to think long and hard about her big day! She dreams of a country estate and a day filled with luxury and elegance but groom Dean has other ideas.

He wants to recreate the 1980s' Valentine’s disco they never got to go to when they were kids. With the help from groomsmen Warren & Paul, will this day turn into a spectacle of glowsticks, legwarmers and shell suits? And will it be a trip down memory lane Liza did not want to take!