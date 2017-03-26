In what will be seen by many as a shock result, Aidan O'Mahony and his partner Valeria Milova have won the Glitterball Trophy on Dancing with the Stars.

The Kerry GAA legend and his professional partner saw off the challenge of former Fair City star Aoibhín Garrihy and her partner Vitali Kozmin, and Red Rock's Denise McCormack and her partner Ryan McShane to win the competition on RTÉ One on Sunday night.

.@GmailMahony the winner of the first ever Dancing with the Stars Ireland!! A huge congratulations to Aidan & Valeria #DWTSIrl pic.twitter.com/lFBfEelwaY — RTE One (@RTEOne) March 26, 2017

Both women had received higher overall scores from the judges, but it was only viewers' votes that counted on the night.

More to follow...