The actor Benedict Cumberbatch and his wife Sophie Hunter have reportedly become parents for the second time

The Sherlock actor and his theatre director wife are reported to have a son as of March 3. Hal Auden, as he is named, was born that day at London's private Portland Hospital, according to The Mail on Sunday.

The Hal choice is believed to derive from the fact that William Shakespeare used the name Prince Hal for a younger version of Henry V in his series of historical plays

The name might also be in honour of Cumberbatch's close friend actor Tom Hiddleston, who played the role of Hal in the BBC's The Hollow Crown, which was based on Shakespeare's history plays.

Oscar-nominated actor Cumberbatch, who is 40, and Hunter, who is a year younger, were married on Saint Valentine's Day 2015. The couple are also parents to son Christopher Carlton, who was born in June of that year.

No official statement regrading the birth of a second child has been issued as yet but a representative for Cumberbatch has been contacted by the Press Association.