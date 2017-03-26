The musician, who marked his 70th birthday with a glitzy party in Los Angeles yesterday (Saturday) may stop touring to gain more family time with partner David Furnish and their two boys.

"There will be a decision made in the next six months, probably,’ he told BBC Radio 1 Beats. "I will want to stop touring – not playing, but touring. Seventy isn’t 60, it’s not 50. I want to spend time with my boys."

The singer told fans he wanted to ‘live another 20 years’ to be doing ‘Beats 1 Radio at 90’, but said fatherhood to sons six-year-old Zachary and four-year-old Elijah had changed him.

"Everything I thought I was, I’m not because of them. I have so much love for them – they’ve taught me a lot," he said. "If I was 15 years younger, I’d have two or three more."

The Daily Mail suggested that `less than impressive' album sales for Wonderful Crazy Night had a bearing on Elton's decision to bring the retirement date forward from 2018, which the singer had originally proposed.

Elton is believed to want to devote more time to his charity, the Elton John Aids Foundation, which has raised over £275 million to date.