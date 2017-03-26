¡Olé, Olé, Olé! A Trip Across Latin America by the Rolling Stones, a documentary film by Paul Dugdale, will be released by Eagle Rock Entertainment on DVD, Blu-ray and digital download on May 26.

The film was given a limited theatrical release around Europe in September 2016, and North America in November 2016. It was broadcast on the UK’s Channel 4 in December 2016.

The DVD and Blu-ray release includes seven bonus live tracks from the tour, with a running time of over 50 minutes.

¡Olé, Olé, Olé! A Trip Across Latin America follows the Rolling Stones on their 2016 tour through ten Latin America cities, whilst at the same time organising their first ever concert in Havana, Cuba, which was an open air free show.

A previous DVD release, the two hours-plus Havana Moon recorded that Cuba concert in which Mick Jagger welcomed the massive crowd. “Finally the times are changing, Cuba we are so happy to be here,” he announced.

Introducing his band-mates during the performance, he described them as “the revolutionary Ronnie Wood, drummer Charlie Che Watts, and compadre Keith Richards.”