Paul McCartney has revealed that he and John Lennon wrote their best songs while sitting ‘opposite each other on twin beds’.

Talking to DJ Matt Everitt on BBC Radio 6 Music, the Beatles star recalled the times when the two Beatles would ‘spin off each other’ when they brainstormed each other for new musical phrases.

"There’s a million ways to write, but the way I always used to write was with John and it would be across from each other, either in a hotel bedroom on the twin beds, with an acoustic guitar and we’re just looking at each other, " declared the 74-year-old musician.

The Beatles: Paul McCartney, left, and John Lennon far right

"It’s always my big memory, is seeing John there, him being right-handed, me being left-handed, it felt to me like I was looking in a mirror.’ McCartney explained that the reason they worked with such empathy was because they had grown up together

Even when he wrote the album Flowers In The Dirt with Elvis Costello, he perusaded his junior partner to work in the same fashion.