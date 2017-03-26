Actor Jake Gyllenhaal is to star in a film about an American fighting against Islamic State in Syria.

Directed by Daniel Espinosa, the film will be adapted from Seth Harp’s Rolling Stone article The Anarchists vs the Islamic State. Gyllenhaal is also the star of the Espinosa-directed sci-fi movie Life, currently in cinemas. Gyllenhaal is to produce the forthcoming Kurdish-themed film through his production company Nine Stories, according to Hollywood Reporter.

The Rolling Stone article in question was published last month and tells the real-life story of a group of young American volunteers who have joined Kurdish militia outfit known as the People’s Protection Units to fight Isis in Syria. The objective is to establish an anarchist collective in the region.

In the course of promoting the new film, LIfe, Gyllenhaal expressed irritation over questions about a past relationship with Taylor Swift. “There are some things I keep to myself, that are my business ... I would love to not talk about my personal life,” he declared.