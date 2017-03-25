The audio of actor Harrison Ford's recent near-miss plane incident has been released, with the Star Wars legend describing himself as a "schmuck" for landing on a taxiway.

Last month, the 74-year-old star had been instructed to land on a runway at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California but mistakenly aimed for a taxiway instead.

His plane, a single engine Husky, passed over the top of an American Airlines Boeing 737 with 110 passengers and a six-person crew on board.

In audio released by the Federal Aviation Authority in the US, Ford says, "Yeah, hi, it's Husky Eight-Niner Hotel Uniform [call sign] and the schmuck that landed on the taxiway."

Ford goes on to tell air traffic control that he was distracted by two jets and receives the reply that it's "no big deal".

"It's a big deal for me," he says.

The FAA is investigating the incident, which could result in anything from a warning to Ford losing his pilot's licence. Ford, who is a vintage plane collector, has been involved in a series of crashes over the years.

In 2015, the Indiana Jones star crash-landed a World War II-era airplane after the engine failed. The plane crashed into a golf course in Santa Monica and Ford suffered head injuries and a broken arm.

Harrison Ford's last accident in 2015

He also crash-landed a helicopter during a flying lesson in Ventura County, California in 1999 and, a year later, his Beechcraft Bonanza scraped the runway during an emergency landing in Nebraska.

The actor has been in accidents out of the cockpit too, suffering a broken leg three years ago on the set of the Millennium Falcon spaceship after he was pinned down by the heavy, metal-framed door while reprising his role as Han Solo in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

A Disney-owned production company was later fined €1.7m (£1.6m) in the UK over the incident.

Harrison Ford was also injured on the set of Star Wars: The Force Awakens

A longtime aviation enthusiast, Ford owns several aircraft and claims more than 5,200 hours in his log book.

He is certified to fly and land planes, seaplanes and helicopters, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.