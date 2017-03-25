Mrs Brown and singer-songwriter James Blunt really did get tongues wagging as they gave in to their mutual attraction in the first episode of All Round to Mrs Brown's on Saturday night.

Blunt was the surprise musical guest on Saturday night but he gave the 'Hostess with the Most Effs' and the audience a lot more than they bargained for.

Introduced as "the nicest, kindest young man that I've ever seen in my life", Agnes gushed about Blunt's talents before bringing him back down to Finglas by telling him "I don't understand why everyone thinks you're a w******".

Blunt's response, which saw him holding up his (free) hand and admitting to enjoying what he had been described as, was one of the telly moments of the year.

But there was better on the way...

After serenading Agnes with Fly Me to the Moon, Blunt moved in to seal the deal - and brought the house down.

When she had somewhat recovered her composure, Agnes bestowed another accolade upon Blunt - "the hottest tongue" - before he performed his new single.

"James Blunt was amazing," said Ireland's most (in)famous mammy afterwards. "His tongue tickled my throat. I don't know why people have a problem with him - I'd s**g him! There's a little hope resides in my head that he'd s**g me!"

Mrs Brown also revealed that the other two singers she fancies are Ed Sheeran and Daniel O'Donnell - they've their work cut out to better Blunt's performance if they appear on the show.

All Round to Mrs Brown's, Saturday, RTÉ One and BBC One, 9.15pm