The first official trailer for Warner Bros. Justice League has finally been unveiled, and it looks suitably impressive.

The clip unites Ben Affleck's Batman, Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa's Aqua Man, Ezra Miller as The Flash and Ray Fisher as Cyborg. We also catch a first glimpse of Amber Heard as Queen Mera, Billy Crudup as Flash/Barry Allen's father and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon.

The high-octane trailer shows the Affleck's Batman round up the superheroes to save the planet from a new menace.

Director Zack Snyder's film looks like it's got plenty of humour to accompany the action and in particular former Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa gets a chance to shine by rubbing up Batman the wrong way.

In another amusing moment, when asked by Barry Allen what his superpower is, Bruce Wayne deadpans: "I'm rich".

Justice League is the fourth movie in the DC extended universe, preceded by 2013's Man of Steel, 2016's Batman v Superman and this year's Wonder Woman, with new characters Aquaman, Cyborg and the Flash set to get their own standalone films.

Ben Affleck will also get a solo Batman movie, which is currently being called The Batman, but it is not known when it will land in cinemas. Affleck recently dropped out of directing the project, saying that playing the superhero and helming the project was too much of an ask.

Justice League will hit cinemas on November 17.