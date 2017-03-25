Actress Amber Heard has revealed that speaking about her sexuality negatively impacted her career.

The Rum Diary star said that filmmakers doubted whether she could play a straight woman in a romantic lead role after she revealed she was bisexual seven years ago.

Speaking at The Economist's Pride & Prejudice event in New York she said of discussing her sexual orientation publicly for the first time: "It did impact my career, it was difficult. It was not easy. I was the only one working in this way, so it was definitely difficult because no one had done it.

"I did that even though everyone told me it would end my career, without a doubt."

Amber Heard says speaking about sexuality impacted her career

The actress said she was asked directly about her sexuality by a reporter in 2010 and she answered "honestly" and "off the cuff".

"Then I realised the gravity of what I had done," she said.

"I started to understand why so many people - studio execs, directors, advisers, agents, producers - why everyone was so adamant about this not being the label that comes before my name.

"I quickly became, not actress Amber Heard, but out lesbian Amber Heard."

Amber Heard and ex-husband Johnny Depp in The Rum Diary

Heard was in a relationship with photographer Tasya van Ree before she began dating Johnny Depp after meeting him on the set of The Rum Diary in 2011.

The couple married in February 2015 but divorced last year following allegations of domestic abuse. In papers filed with the court, Heard said that her husband had a "history of drug and alcohol abuse" and had been "verbally and physically abusive" during their four-year-relationship, which Depp denied.

The former couple later issued a a joint statement saying there was "never any intent of physical or emotional harm".