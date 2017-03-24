Comic Relief's hotly-anticipated mini reboot of romantic-comedy, Love Actually, finally made its way to our TV screens and fans were quick to praise the follow-up for keeping the charm and heart of the original.

Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Keira Knightley, Bill Nighy, Rowan Atkinson and Colin Firth were among the stars who reprised their much-loved roles for the short film dubbed, Red Nose Day Actually.

The 2003 film's creator and director Richard Curtis, who is also the co-founder of Comic Relief and has co-produced the event for the BBC since 1988, created the ten-minute short, which revisited some of the famous storylines 14 years on from the original film - including a final resolution to the film's famous love triangle between the characters played by Andrew Lincoln, Knightley, and Ejiofor.

Fans took to social media in their droves to comment on Hugh Grant's new dance moves and a surprise cameo from none other than Kate Moss.

😂😂😂 Hugh Grant dancing hasn't improved in 13 years #loveactually #RedNoseDay — Natascha (@Natascha_Kilts) March 24, 2017

Hugh Grant dancing to Drake is amazing #RedNoseDay #loveactually — Mini Fish (@LizzFisher) March 24, 2017

This is the best thing that's happened in ages #LoveActually #ComicRelief — amelia (@ameliacolthart) March 24, 2017

Curtis previously said the TV special would be a "nostalgic moment" for the old cast, and joked that he is most interested to see who has aged the most gracefully.

"I guess that's the big question...or is it so obviously Liam?" he said.

"Over the years I've enjoyed doing Red Nose Day specials of TV things I've worked on - Blackadder, The Vicar Of Dibley and Mr Bean - it seemed like a fun idea this year to do a special sketch based one of my films."

"I would never have dreamt of writing a sequel to Love Actually, but I thought it might be fun to do 10 minutes to see what everyone is now up to.

"We hope to make something that'll be fun - very much in the spirit of the original film and of Red Nose Day - and which we hope will help bring lots of viewers and cash to the Red Nose Day shows," he added.

Emma Freud, director of Red Nose Day, delighted fans with some behind-the-scenes photos on Twitter on the run-up to the eagerly-awaited sequel.

Our pm is still married. And she's still lovely. #rednosedayactually pic.twitter.com/MGtUVDGiBE — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 5, 2017

However, the special was tinged with some sadness as the much-loved Alan Rickman was absent following his sudden death last year.

The only thing that makes me sad is that Alan Rickman didn't get to witness this or be a part of this 💔 #LoveActually #RedNoseDay — Kaja 😈🐾 (@blackrose1002) March 24, 2017

Emma Thompson, who played his wife who was cheated on in the original movie, recently said it would be "too sad and too soon" after Rickman's death for her to take part in the film's Comic Relief sequel.

Kris Marshall, who played the hopeless-in-love Colin Frissell , who moves to America to try his luck with the ladies in the 2003 movie, also revealed he wouldn't be starring in the movie's second outing.

Other highlights of the Comic Relief special included Take That’s Carpool Karaoke, some live rapping from Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders, and appearances from Alan Partridge and Mrs Brown.